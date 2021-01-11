 Skip to main content
Veterans, The American Legion needs you.
Veterans, The American Legion needs you.

PAUL — In the last year, American Legion Paul Post 77 has lost nine of its members to natural causes.

These heroes were World War II and Korean Veterans. Their membership combined spanned over 100 years with the American legion. Like the regular military, American Legion membership is also down.

Post 77 is looking for new members to take the torch to help The American Legion provide life-changing assistance and guidance for veterans, military personnel, their families and communities in thousands of ways every day around the world. Help comes in the form of personal assistance, cash grants, donated goods, disaster relief, labor, networking, volunteerism and advocacy.

Our duty does not end with our military service. As I have learned, it is our duty to continue the traditions of the American Legion. Paul Post 77 needs you.

Post 77, also has a The Sons of the American Legion. If your Grandfather or Father served, you, can also be part of the American Legion. Join us.

The American Legion is the nation’s largest and most powerful organization of U.S. veterans and their families. Today, it counts 2.4 million members who operate through nearly 14,000 posts across the United States and beyond.

Since its inception by an act of Congress in 1919, The American Legion has delivered substantial improvements for veterans, families and communities. The American Legion needs you.

April 19, 1951 Congress asked MacArthur to address a joint session. His speech, to quote him, is best known for its final lines in which he quoted an old army ballad: "'Old soldiers never die--they just fade away.” That’s exactly is what is happening in the American Legion. Heroes are fading away, and there is no one to replace them to carry on the American Legion Tradition.

Today, we are in different times; America's armed services are finding it harder to bring in new recruits as the worsening corona virus forces families and communities to hunker down, even as the country turns increasingly to the military for help. Enlistments into the military have gone down. The American Legion needs you.

Wilbur C. Hall, founded in 1946, is a historical site in itself. Wilbur C. Hall was built as a meeting place in Paul for World War II, Korean, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Gulf War/War on Terrorism.

After serving their country, members of Post 77 continued to support our troops in all the previous wars. Even now, America’s finest young men and women are serving in harm’s way on our behalf in places thousands of miles from our shores. American Legion was there for us, and now it’s time to be there for them.

If you are a veteran, you qualify to become a member of Post 77 in Paul or any American Legion in your area. Meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Wilbur C. Hall, 132 Wayne Street.

Commander Wyatt Saunders at 208-679-1215 or Adjutant Damian D. Rodriguez at 208-679-2550.

