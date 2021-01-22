Veterans information on COVID-19 vaccinations, Agent Orange available

RUPERT — Mini-Cassia veterans should contact Veterans Service Officer Chuck Driscoll for updated information on Agent Orange and to find out where they can get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Vietnam War veterans can find out about t newly added conditions that will be recognized as presumptive conditions due to exposure to the herbicide Agent Orange.

Veterans who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can get the latest information on the various places and dates where the immunizations will be available to them, and how to set up an appointment.

Veterans who are waiting for a DD-214 record may have to wait until the COVID-19 crisis has subsided.

The National Personnel Records Center where military records are stored has been closed for several months. They will still furnish a DD-214 in urgent cases, such as to receive benefits, but records for posterity or genealogy will not be dealt with at this time.

Experience has demonstrated that even urgent requests are taking a long time to be fulfilled.

The Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office has been open and filing claims throughout this COVID-19 pandemic.

It is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.