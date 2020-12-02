Veterans group makes flag drop-off boxes

BURLEY — Mini-Cassia residents can take their old tattered flags to a drop-off box and the Burley American Legion Post 17 will properly dispose of them.

People can put US flags, POW flags, Idaho Flags and service flags in the box.

The Post hopes to collect all unserviceable flags in the community. When the flags are destroyed they will remove all the grommets to melt them down to create a bell, which will be placed on the USS Idaho submarine. The nuclear submarine is being built on the east coast and will be commissioned in 2023.

There are two donation boxes, one at Walmart underneath the veterans photos and the other is inside the door by the candy machine at Smith’s Food & Drug. There are fliers at each location with information on how to purchase new flags.

Sonya Moon with the Times-News and The Voice reached out the veterans organization and the Times-News donated two boxes for the project. The Times-News took out the metal shelf and other pieces that weren’t needed and Southern Field Welding in Burley sandblasted both boxes and gave the organization sponsor stickers for the boxes.