UPDATE: Murtaugh switches some classes to online only after students test positive for COVID-19

MURTAUGH — As the number of students with COVID-19 begins to rise, most Magic Valley schools have stayed the course on keeping in-person classes, but that changes next week for Murtaugh students.

The Murtaugh School District said Thursday evening that four additional students have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Two students tested positive last week.

In response, the school district will not allow any fans at the football game Friday night against Rockland and classes at the combined junior/senior high school will be held online instead of in person, the district said in a message to parents.

Classes will still be held Friday for all grades and elementary classes and remain in person next week also.

On Wednesday, the Minidoka County School District announced that a Minico High School student tested positive for COVID-19. The district responded with a call for everyone to remain calm, respectful and empathetic to those affected while the district seeks guidance from the health department.

In a letter addressed to parents, staff and the community, Superintendent James Ramsey said the district received notification on Wednesday about the student.