Two Republicans seek bid for Cassia commissioner seat in May primary election

BURLEY — Two candidates are seeking the Republican nod for the Cassia County commissioner seat in District 2 in the May 17 primary election.

Incumbent Robert J. Kunau, 67, is challenged by Jim Powell, 61.

Both men are from Burley.

Kunau attended schools in Burley for 12 years and then started a career in farming.

He farms about 9,000 acres in hay and corn, which is contracted to a dairy.

Powell has been involved with the Mini-Cassia community since 2000 and has lived in Burley since 2009.

He has an associate degree in Bible studies, a bachelor’s degree in religious studies and counseling and a master’s degree in coaching.

He is an insurance salesman with Farm Bureau and serves as the Cassia County Sheriff’s chaplain.

His prior political and leadership experience includes serving as president of the Nampa Association of Realtors and as one of the founding members of Drug Free Idaho.

He also previously owned his own real estate business.

Kunau has held the commissioner’s seat for 12 years and was a member of the Cassia County Gateway Taskforce, which studied the best route for a high-power electrical transmission line through the county and he was in office when the county refurbish the old Safeway building for use as the county’s judicial center. The project was completed without taxpayer bond debt.

Kunau said it is difficult to get taxpayers to support funding for new jails and courthouses.

“Many people consider jails and courthouses to be palaces for crooks,” Kunau said.

Both men said guiding growth in the county and backing the construction of a new airport are issues of concern for them.

“This community is being found out and a lot of people are moving here,” Powell said. “We really need strong leadership.”

Powell said he moved to Nampa years ago when it was the size of Burley and sat on a leadership team to help navigate the rapidly occurring growth.

“We have to have smart growth, not free-for-all growth,” he said.

“Some people say growth has got to stop and that there is not enough water,” Kunau said. “I don’t agree with this.”

Kunau said there is a lot of idle farm ground available that can be used for housing.

“I would also like to see the airport issue settled,” Kunau said.

Most of the construction costs for a new airport to replace the Burley airport would come from Federal Aviation Administration funds and if the airport is not replaced the City of Burley will be forced to close it, he said.

“It would be terrible to lose that kind of investment,” Kunau said.

Powell agrees.

“I want to see an airport,” Powell said. “There has to be some solid decisions there.”

Powell has his own near-miss story, regarding the Burley airport.

The FAA deemed that the airport’s runways are too short.

Powell said he was flying with the sheriff’s office out of the airport when the plane hit a flock of birds before takeoff.

Due to the short runways, the plane could not continue taxiing to a stop and was forced to lift off and circle back.

The alternatives, Powell said was a splash landing in the Snake River or crashing into Gem State Processing.

Powell also supports finding the county coroner a building, where he can have a cooler to house bodies under his care and have office space.

“He is the only county official who has no place to go,” he said.

Both candidates agree that rising wages and retention of employees is crucial, especially in the sheriff’s office and jail.

Kunau said those issues are “a weak link” in the county.

“It’s an issue that needs attention and we have to put together a plan,” Powell said.

Kunau said overall the county has been under good leadership and has financial reserves to raise salaries and retain employees.

The county has also been successful forming partnerships with Minidoka County and the cities within Cassia County for services that save taxpayers money on duplicate services, like probation and parole, the jail and through law enforcement contracts, he said.

“I would like to continue what we’re doing now and I work well with the other two commissioners,” Kunau said about why he’s seeking another term. “I also have a good relationship with Minidoka County.”

Powell said he has the leadership skills to guide the county during the next four years of growth.

“I’m a get-it-done type of guy,” Powell said. “And I love serving this community.”

