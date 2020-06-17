Two Magic Valley cities win state awards for projects

The projects were a potato processing plant expansion at McCain Foods, NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics’s 25 million-cubic feet, sub-zero warehouse and Watco’s new Perishable Express high efficiency shipping.

Doug Manning, Burley’s economic development director said Watco is in a building near the other two company’s facilities.

“They are all linked but were separate projects,” he said.

The award in the public safety category stemmed from a bio-solids project where the city purchased a used dryer from Florida and brought it to Idaho on four semis for its industrial treatment facility to produce safe bio-solids that will be used as fertilizer for feed corn and alfalfa.

“It’s really nice to be recognized by your peers. We often don’t take enough time to celebrate our successes, we just finish a project and move on,” Manning said.

Manning said the city projects involve many departments with many people involved from the state down.

“The city council has also been very supportive of what we do,” he said.

