Two City of Rocks, Castle Rocks State Park employees honored

ALMO — Two Cassia County Idaho Parks and Recreation employees were honored for their excellent work at City of Rocks and Castle Rocks State Park.

Idaho Parks and Recreation has 30 state parks, a robust trail system and many recreational opportunities across the state.

The agency gave out dozens of service awards this year, according to its website.

City of Rocks and Castle Rocks Park Manager Wallace Keck won the State Parks award for Excellence in Interpretation and Michelle Jones earned a certificate of merit for leading her custodial crew during the busiest months of the season.

Keck was nominated by Jamie Little.

“Wallace consistently strives to provide quality interpretation for park visitors. He serves on the statewide interpretive team, ensures that his staff receive interpretive training including both agency and interpretative training as well as having several staff become certified interpretive guides, has worked successfully with the Shoshone Bannock Tribes and other partners on a joint project to create multiple wayside interpretive exhibits in the park, worked with HQ staff to complete a park interpretive plan, leads interpretive presentations within the park in addition to park rangers, develops interpretive guides on park resources for sale in the visitor center, and assists with agency natural resource assessments underway for all parks in the system,” Little wrote. “The assessments support management and interpretation of park resources. He takes professional quality photographs in the park used for both interpretation and marketing. Wallace has created an excellent park experience for visitors by creating a team spirit with all staff understanding the importance of interpreting the park to visitors and helping them connect to the values of park resources. He has created an extensive database of park natural resources that is valuable for management and interpretation of those resources.”

Visitors have options for both guided interpretive experiences and non-personal interpretation in the two parks he manages. He assists with agency interpretive training and is a valuable mentor to new interpreters and new park managers.

He has also created natural history teacher workshops that annually fill to capacity.

Jones was nominated by Tara Cannon, Wallace Keck and Trenton Durfee.

“Every single day, at least one ranger is approached in the parks by a visitor telling them how clean the restrooms are,” the nomination said. “City of Rocks and Castle Rocks have become renowned for their very clean restrooms and overnight facilities. This is all due to Michelle Jones.”

Jones leads the custodial crew for the eight busiest months of the year, making sure that each visitor has a great experience when they walk into one of our facilities. The work is performed during freezing temperatures in the winter and sweltering summers working in tight spaces. She has taken the lead on the Smoky Mountain Campground Bathroom and shower facilities interior remodel and has shown amazing initiative and leadership skills. That initiation includes making independent decisions for herself and crew to prioritize small projects after routine duties are completed.

“She performs at such a professional level that we often forget that she has not attainted the status of P&R ranger, yet,” the nomination said. “Michelle has had the hardest job here during the pandemic. Her crew was on the front line of keeping visitors and staff safe by making sure communal areas were as clean as possible. We are so grateful to have Michelle on our team and she deserve this merit certificate for all the hard work, above her pay grade, that she has put in over the years.”

