Two Cassia County commissioner candidates vie for Republican nod in Primary Election

“I know how to listen and be involved in the county,” said Powell. “I can see a need and put a plan together.”

Kunau said he helped spearhead the county’s new judicial center and helped facilitate the deal that allowed the county to purchase the old Safeway grocery store building on Overland Ave. and 16th Street.

The county was able to complete the building for $2.5 million, without asking for any additional taxpayer money.

The county had saved money for the project since a 1996 failed bond issue, he said, but the county would have needed to ask for a construction bond from taxpayers to build a new facility, and it would have cost several times more.

“And that 17,000-square-foot building would probably still be sitting vacant,” he said.

Kunau also helped financially manage the county, which has no debt and some savings.

“Many counties have no savings,” he said.

His experience as a commissioner makes him the best candidate for the office.

“I know how things work and I think I’ve done a pretty good job,” he said. “Overall, Cassia County runs well and has no real problems. I’d like to keep that continuity.”