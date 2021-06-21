 Skip to main content
Twin Falls man arrested in Rupert on enticing charge
 Laurie Welch

RUPERT — A Twin Falls man is accused of trying to meet a child for sex on the internet after police say he chatted with an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Jerry Lee Dutt, 36, was arraigned Thursday on a felony charge of enticing children through the internet.

Police said Dutt engaged in conversation with the officer, who told him multiple times he was 13 years old. The officer said Dutt asked for a nude photo and set up a meeting.

While on the way to the meeting, the officer asked Dutt to stop and get a specific drink from a gas station. An officer followed him from that location to the designated meeting spot. When Dutt arrived with the officer tailing him he did not stop, but the officer pulled him over.

Inside his vehicle, police found his phone, the drink the officer had asked him to purchase and a toy deer in the dashboard cubbyhole that was seen in a video he sent.

According to court records, Dutt told police he thought the girl’s photo that was sent to him looked older than 13.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set at 2 p.m. July 1 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

