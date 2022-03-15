Trucking and excavation company owner runs for House in District 27

BURLEY — A Jackson area man is running for Idaho House Seat B in District 27.

Ryan Cook, 47, grew up on a farm in the eastern part of Minidoka County. He graduated from Minico High School and received associate degrees in diesel mechanics and diesel-electric from Idaho State University.

Cook has owned a trucking and excavation business for 19 years.

“I’ve been watching to see how they are voting and I think we need to put a little common sense back into the Legislature,” Cook said.

He is concerned that the district’s representatives have not served on enough subcommittees to represent their constituents, especially the agriculture subcommittee.

“We have one of the bigger agriculture districts,” he said. “I grew up in agriculture. It is my background.”

Cook has watched some of the transportation subcommittee meetings.

“When I watched them I got a little upset,” he said. Some of the members did not seem to have a background in or knowledge about transportation issues.

“They are the ones making the rules for me,” he said.

Cook said a top issue for him would be getting more funding for state roads in the district.

He is also concerned that heavy representation in Ada County and Canyon County sometimes means rural areas of the state do not get their needs met.

“I’d like to see some more of our tax money come back home,” he said.

Cook said his business slows down during the winter months with the agricultural cycle, which gives him the time to devote to the office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0