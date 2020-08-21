Trial set for Burley man charged with attempted murder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — A November jury trial is scheduled for a man charged with first-degree attempted murder after police said he cut a woman with a kitchen knife in front of two children in March.

Joseph A. Price, 43, is charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of mayhem, battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and injury to a child.

Price waived his preliminary hearing in magistrate court and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In mid-July the court found Price lacked the capacity to make informed decisions on treatment and he was defined as dangerously mentally ill. He was placed with the Idaho Department of Correction.

He was deemed competent to proceed to trial on July 24 and arraigned in district court on Aug. 10.

The three-day trial is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18 in Cassia County District Court.

Officials from the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office previously told the Times-News that when deputies arrived the woman was severely bleeding and they had to apply a tourniquet to her arm.

She had injuries to her head and face and extensive injuries to her hands.