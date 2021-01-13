Trial in Burley teen's death delayed again due to COVID-19

BURLEY — A two-week jury trial has been postponed again for a man charged in the death of a Burley teen nearly 26 years ago.

The trial set to begin Jan. 26 for Gilberto Flores Rodriguez was delayed a second time due to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodriguez was charged in 2019 with first-degree murder in the death of Regina Krieger, 14, who was found along the Snake River after she disappeared from her basement bedroom.

A status hearing in the case is set at 1:15 p.m. March 1 in Cassia County District Court in front of Judge Michael Tribe.

In 2020, the Idaho Supreme Court halted all felony jury trials in every county where rates of virus infection do not meet standards set by the court.

