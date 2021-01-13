 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trial in Burley teen's death delayed again due to COVID-19
1 comment
breaking top story

Trial in Burley teen's death delayed again due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Rodriguez in court

Gilberto Rodriguez in Cassia County Magistrate Court in April 2019.

 Laurie Welch

BURLEY — A two-week jury trial has been postponed again for a man charged in the death of a Burley teen nearly 26 years ago.

The trial set to begin Jan. 26 for Gilberto Flores Rodriguez was delayed a second time due to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rodriguez was charged in 2019 with first-degree murder in the death of Regina Krieger, 14, who was found along the Snake River after she disappeared from her basement bedroom.

A status hearing in the case is set at 1:15 p.m. March 1 in Cassia County District Court in front of Judge Michael Tribe.

In 2020, the Idaho Supreme Court halted all felony jury trials in every county where rates of virus infection do not meet standards set by the court.

December crime report: Threat at school, poaching, gun in store and more

Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.

LDS church sued for alleged role in Boy Scouts sex abuse
Faith and Values

LDS church sued for alleged role in Boy Scouts sex abuse

  • TERRY TANG Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was hit with several lawsuits Monday for allegedly covering up decades of sexual abuse among Boy Scout troops in Arizona, marking the latest litigation before the state's end-of-year deadline for adult victims to sue.

+1 
Gilberto Flores Rodriguez

Rodriguez

 Laurie Welch
1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News