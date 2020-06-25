Traveling with Food

• Securely wrap or bag foods that may drip or leak, particularly raw meat, poultry or fish. Keep these from contact with ready-to-eat foods and beverages.

• For longer trips taker two coolers, one for the day’s lunch and snacks, and the other for perishables to be used later. Keep big and little hands out of the perishable’s cooler.

Preserve the Cold

Put the cooler in the passenger section of the car instead of the hot trunk. Frequently opening the cooler will cause the inside temperature to decrease. Preserve the cold temperature of the cooler by replenishing the ice as soon as it starts melting.

If you bring along beverages, consider packing the beverages in a separate cooler so that the frequent access to the cooler does not impact the temperature of your stored perishable foods.

When you have reached your destination, make sure that the cooler is placed in the shade and not exposed to direct sunlight. If there is no natural shade, place a blanket, large towel, or a beach umbrella over it.

Pitch the Warm