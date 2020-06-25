You are the owner of this article.
Tractor association awards scholarships
Tractor association awards scholarships

Magic Valley Antique Tractor Association awards scholarships

From left, Sandy Shaw, MVATA treasurer, Janet Bolich, MVATA secretary, Jacob Stevenson, William Harrison, Jerrett Kimball, Sarah Bateman and Delbert Harmon, MVATA president.

 Laurie Welch

BURLEY — The Magic Valley Antique Tractor Association Inc. Branch #38 of Magic Valley recently donated six $1,000 scholarships to students graduating from high school or completing their first year of college and have chosen to go into an agriculture-related field.

The students receiving the scholarships are graduating seniors Jacob Stevenson, of Paul, Sarah Bateman, of Rupert, Shaylyn Young, of Jerome, first year college students are: Jerrett Kimball, of Jerome and William Harrison, of Heyburn.

