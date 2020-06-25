Tractor association awards scholarships

BURLEY — The Magic Valley Antique Tractor Association Inc. Branch #38 of Magic Valley recently donated six $1,000 scholarships to students graduating from high school or completing their first year of college and have chosen to go into an agriculture-related field.
The students receiving the scholarships are graduating seniors Jacob Stevenson, of Paul, Sarah Bateman, of Rupert, Shaylyn Young, of Jerome, first year college students are: Jerrett Kimball, of Jerome and William Harrison, of Heyburn.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!