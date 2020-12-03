'Tis the season of theft: Steps to take to avoid being a victim of holiday crime

People can also sign up to receive notifications when packages are delivered so they don’t sit outside for long periods of time, he said.

One of the best ways a person can deter a thief from targeting their holiday decorations or even from breaking into their home is to leave lights on both inside and at the front and back of the exterior of the house, whether or not they are home.

“People should go back to the basics,” he said, which includes making sure their home is locked at all times, and don’t leave it unlocked for even a minute.

Thompson said internet crime and fraud are also prevalent at this time of year.

When buying online, a person should make sure they are on a trusted site and authentic sites will never ask for additional data like a person’s birth date.

“One of the biggest clues is if it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” he said.

People shopping on local marketplace sites should also be wary of deals that seem too good to be true, like a whole set of tools for $50 or a fairly new 4-wheeler for $500. The items may have been stolen, he said.

If a person purchases stolen goods, they could also become a victim of the crime and lose the money they paid for the item, Thompson said.

