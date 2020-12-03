'Tis the season of theft: Steps to take to avoid being a victim of holiday crime

BURLEY — Porch pirates and other thieves are already busy trying steal people’s holiday cheer along with their presents and seasonal yard decorations.
Cassia County Sheriff Staff Sgt. Jarrod Thompson said the sheriff’s office has taken a couple of reports already on stolen holiday items.
In one case the stolen items were recovered, but no charges have been filed, he said.
On Sunday morning, Lacey Belliston, of Burley, noticed that her 5-foot-tall handmade Be Merry sign and decorative reindeer head were missing from her porch.
She reviewed her home’s security camera footage, which showed a car stop in the middle of the road with its lights on at 3:15 a.m. and a young woman who pulled a hood over her head walked up to her porch and took the sign. The car turned around and stopped in front of her house and turned off its lights and the woman, seemingly as an afterthought, grabbed the reindeer head. Someone inside the car opened the door for her and she proceeded to stuff the items into the car.
Belliston called the police, filed a report and posted the security camera images on several social media sites, where she was flooded with messages about the woman.
She took a drive to the woman’s Paul address and saw a holiday sign, which wasn’t hers, leaning against the garage, so she called the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Belliston was waiting across the street for officers to arrive, when a truck came down the street and pulled into the woman’s driveway.
Belliston blocked the truck in so it couldn’t leave and a woman, resembling the woman on her security footage, asked if she could help Belliston. Belliston told her she was just waiting there for a couple of minutes for a friend.
“She then asked me are you here for the signs,” Belliston said, who then asked the woman if she had taken something that didn’t belong to her.
When the woman saw the police arrive her “eyes got huge,” Belliston said.
Belliston said the woman was bigger than she was, “But, I was upset.”
“You just can’t take people’s stuff,” she said.
Belliston’s items were recovered along with other items that did not belong to her.
Thompson said people need to be wary that extra packages left on the doorstep, holiday ornaments adorning a yard or porch, or newly purchased gifts left in a vehicle while out shopping can attract thieves.
But, there are some simple steps people can take to deter these types of seasonal crimes, like putting gifts in the trunk of a car out of sight, he said.
“Especially now during COVID, people are buying even more things online,” Thompson said. “People should be mindful and talk with their postal or UPS carriers about placing packages in a special spot.”
People can also sign up to receive notifications when packages are delivered so they don’t sit outside for long periods of time, he said.
One of the best ways a person can deter a thief from targeting their holiday decorations or even from breaking into their home is to leave lights on both inside and at the front and back of the exterior of the house, whether or not they are home.
“People should go back to the basics,” he said, which includes making sure their home is locked at all times, and don’t leave it unlocked for even a minute.
Thompson said internet crime and fraud are also prevalent at this time of year.
When buying online, a person should make sure they are on a trusted site and authentic sites will never ask for additional data like a person’s birth date.
“One of the biggest clues is if it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” he said.
People shopping on local marketplace sites should also be wary of deals that seem too good to be true, like a whole set of tools for $50 or a fairly new 4-wheeler for $500. The items may have been stolen, he said.
If a person purchases stolen goods, they could also become a victim of the crime and lose the money they paid for the item, Thompson said.
