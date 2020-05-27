Tiny house is a big win for family who won it and students who built it

“When the students couldn’t come back to finish it, it was painful for them,” Van Every said. “They were heartbroken.”

They felt pride in what they accomplished and wanted to finish the job, he said.

“They were the ones who built it,” he said. “They hammered every nail and drove every screw.”

Rathe-Rivera said the tiny house has a laminate floor, a futon couch that folds out to a bed, a large flat-screen television, air conditioning and heating, along with a generator.

It was also fitted with a stove, fridge, microwave and even a marble shower.

“It also has curtains, new mattress and bedding along with pots and pans,” she said. “It was loaded. There was even toilet paper in the bathroom.”

But, she said an unexpected surprise is the lottery taxes they will have to pay on the value, and she’s not sure how much it will be.

Van Every said the value of the tiny house is calculated from the costs of materials, which came to about $18,000, but the house’s true value is $40,000 to $50,000.

He has already placed an order for another trailer and plans to extend the length of the project for the second tiny house to two years.