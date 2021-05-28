Three Mini-Cassia teens seriously injured in crash

DECLO — Three teens were severely injured after they were thrown from a car when it rolled near Declo on Saturday.

The crash occurred at 9:22 p.m. at 705 E. 300 S., according to the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office report. A 16-year-old Burley girl was driving the 1999 Nisson Maxima.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and she became suspended on a power line by her leg. Emergency crews were able to free her from the line and she was taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 16-year-old female passenger from Rupert was taken to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls and a 16-year-old male passenger from Declo was taken to Cassia Regional Medical Center.

According to the report, the vehicle was traveling west and went off the north side of the road and hit a power pole on 300 South. Officers found marks in the field where the car hit the ground, became airborne and struck the ground again, rolling four times and ejecting all the vehicle’s occupants.

The crash remains under investigation.

Fundraising efforts are underway in Mini-Cassia for the three teens. The Times-News attempted to contact family members for approval to release their names so the article would include fundraising information, but has not heard back from any of the families.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 8 Angry 4