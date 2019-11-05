BURLEY — In Cassia County’s contested races, three cities in the county elected new officials and Malta residents approved a permanent override levy for the cemetery district. The recreation district in the county elected new two new directors during Tuesday’s election.
Burley voters elected City Council candidates Janet Hansen, Kimberli Seely and incumbent John Craner to three seats.
Albion voters elected two new candidates, Dallan Doc Carlson and Bradley V. Woodrow, to the City Council.
Carlson led the race with 62 votes, Woodrow followed with 51, trailed by Myron Wilson with 32 votes and incumbent candidate Chad Manderscheid finished with 19.
Carlson, 27, works in construction and for a grain storage company and says Albion has roads in need of repaving and resealing and he hopes to help rework the budget to prioritize funds to make those improvements.
Carlson also worked building roads prior to entering the construction field and he has “a pretty good knowledge base of how things need to be done.”
Woodrow, 37, works for the Idaho Department of Transportation as a motor vehicle investigator.
He ran for City Council to give something back to the community.
Woodrow agreed with Carlson that roads need repair but said Albion’s overall infrastructure is in good shape.
He said he takes pride in good customer service and he will listen to residents and work to include the community more in the city’s decisions, he said.
Oakley voters opted to re-elect two City Council members, Buffy Cooper and Todd J. Muhlestein to seats on the council.
Cooper received the top number of votes at 101 and Muhlestein followed closely behind at 94.; Challenger Debby McKnight received 51 votes.
Cooper and Muhlestein are both serving their first terms as council members.
Cooper, 40 is the secretary for Scrivanich Natural Stone and an emergency medical technician.
She identified her top issue in Oakley as getting the current ordinances codified so they can be enforced and she brings her ability to keep an open mind, even if she disagrees with an issue to the seat.
Cooper would also like to educate Oakley residents on how the city operates.
“I’d like to see that happen so people understand why the city does certain things,” she said.
Muhlestein, 43, is an auto mechanic and the assistant fire chief for the city fire department. Maintaining the city infrastructure is the city’s top priority, he said.
Although, the city tries to keep property taxes low, there are issues that need attention, including potential well problems in the future, he said.
Muhlestein wants Oakley to be a bedroom community to Burley, with all the industrial growth remaining in Burley.
“A lot of people like the quiet slow pace of Oakley and they want to keep it that way,” he said. “If we brought in 100 new homes, our wells couldn’t support that and one industry could force our water issues.”
Malta voter approved a $12,282.91 permanent override levy for the Valley Vu of Malta Cemetery District with 27 votes in favor, 14 against. The measure required a supermajority to pass and will cost taxpayers $20 per $100,000 in assessed property value per year.
Voters in the Oregon Trail Recreation District also elected district directors to four-year terms.
Dennis Dexter won the seat in Sub-district 32 with 443 votes, to Chay Courtrights’s 424 and Scott A. Moulton’s 369 votes.
In Sub-district 1, Nancy A. Fonnesbeck won the seat with 785 votes to Andrew Funk’s 466 votes.
