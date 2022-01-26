The Voice Mini-Cassia Readers' Choice nominations open

BURLEY — The Voice Mini-Cassia Readers’ Choice nominations are now open.

The Mini-Cassia Readers' Choice allows people to vote for their favorite businesses to give them recognition for being outstanding.

This year the top five businesses who receive the most nominations will go to the voting phase. In previous years the top three businesses from the previous year were automatically entered. The nomination phase will run through Feb. 10.

Participants who nominate at least 25 businesses will be entered to win a $100 gift card to their choice of a nominated business.

Visit https://magicvalley.com/contests/ to nominate your favorite Mini-Cassia businesses

Businesses can request a free promotion kit. Submit your request identified in red on the contest detail go.magicvalley.com/RC22.

The Voice encourages healthy competition between businesses but is dedicated to the integrity of the Mini Cassia Readers’ Choice program. The use of third-party entities or “voting farms” to “stuff the ballot” through the creation of email addresses or phone numbers for the purposes of nominating or voting, are expressly prohibited. Nominations and online votes will be monitored for fraudulent activity through excessive IP address activity and phone number activity. Businesses may be disqualified if found to be engaging in fraudulent nomination or voting activity.

