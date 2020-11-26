The suite life of a dog: Burley hotel adopts pet ambassador, holds drive for Minidoka animal shelter

BURLEY — Faced with new competition, a Burley hotel is hoping to fetch a niche market by embracing guests’ four-legged friends and is holding a pet supply drive for the Minidoka County animal shelter.
Since January, a beagle named Dexter has roamed the lobby and offices at the Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, greeting guests and employees. Hotel officials are hopeful that allowing guests’ pets to stay with them will keep the hotel’s rooms occupied.
A new Hampton Inn by Hilton opened along the Snake River in 2019 and a Holiday Inn Express is under construction across the street from the hotel.
Dexter claimed the title of pet ambassador this fall after the company decided to embrace the idea of becoming Burley’s first pet -friendly hotel, Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center Sales Manager Sydney Morgan said.
The hotel is also holding a drive to raise pet food, blankets and household cleaners for the Minidoka County Joint Powers Animal Control shelter.
Residents and guests can bring the donations to the lobby at the hotel, 800 N. Overland Ave., until Dec. 18. There is also a tip jar if people want to contribute cash to the cause.
“It works out great because we are open 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week so they can bring in their donation anytime,” Morgan said.
The hotel is also planning to implement a program to feature adoptable dogs at the shelter on the hotel’s social media, she said.
“People always love to give back this time of year and we thought this would give them a good way to do it,” she said.
Dexter’s owner Pam Miller is the hotel’s controller.
“He is the happiest dog on the planet,” Miller said. “He is always thrilled to see everyone and he thinks everyone is his friend.”
Miller said the company has not received any negative feedback from customers and has received many nice notes about him.
“Most people are very drawn to him,” she said.
At nearly 12 years old, Dexter doesn’t make any mad dashes for the electronically controlled doors, but he is savvy about triggering the opening mechanism when he wants to go outside and sniff around a bit.
“He always comes right back in,” Miller said, and the employees at the front desk are always keeping an eye on him.
Dexter, she said, seems to enjoy his new gig.
“What better job could a dog have,” Miller said. When he’s not being petted, he lounges in his pet bed and nibbles on treats.
Morgan said Dexter certainly helps the hotel foster connections with their guests.
“And on top of that he is such a lovable dog and such a sweetheart,” Morgan said.
