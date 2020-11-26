The suite life of a dog: Burley hotel adopts pet ambassador, holds drive for Minidoka animal shelter

The hotel is also planning to implement a program to feature adoptable dogs at the shelter on the hotel’s social media, she said.

“People always love to give back this time of year and we thought this would give them a good way to do it,” she said.

Dexter’s owner Pam Miller is the hotel’s controller.

“He is the happiest dog on the planet,” Miller said. “He is always thrilled to see everyone and he thinks everyone is his friend.”

Miller said the company has not received any negative feedback from customers and has received many nice notes about him.

“Most people are very drawn to him,” she said.

At nearly 12 years old, Dexter doesn’t make any mad dashes for the electronically controlled doors, but he is savvy about triggering the opening mechanism when he wants to go outside and sniff around a bit.

“He always comes right back in,” Miller said, and the employees at the front desk are always keeping an eye on him.

Dexter, she said, seems to enjoy his new gig.

“What better job could a dog have,” Miller said. When he’s not being petted, he lounges in his pet bed and nibbles on treats.