The Johnson Scholarship offered to deserving graduating seniors

Oakley Valley Arts Council (OVAC) invites 2022 graduating seniors who have been involved in the arts and OVAC to apply for the Johnson Memorial Scholarship.

Two $250.00 scholarships will be presented to two deserving area seniors. This scholarship is in memory of Aaron and Gloria Johnson who were killed in an automobile accident. The Johnsons enjoyed the arts and were actively involved with OVAC.

The form is available from your school counselor and must be postmarked no later than March 25th. Please contact us with any questions at 208-677-2787.

