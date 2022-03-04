The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Temple groundbreaking date announced

BURLEY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Burley Idaho Temple, along with dates for temples in Yorba Linda, California, and Smithfield, Utah.

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Quorum of the Seventy will preside over the groundbreaking ceremony Saturday, June 4, according to a church news release.

Attendance at all three ceremonies are by invitation only.

The three temples were announced by church President Russell M. Nelson in April 2021.

The Burley Idaho Temple will be built on a 10.1-acre site at 40 S. 150 E.

It will be two stories high and about 38,600-square feet.

The Burley temple will be the seventh in the state, following the Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Rexburg, Twin Falls and Pocatello temples.

Nielson is one of seven members of the presidency of the Seventy. He was born in Burley and after schooling, practiced law in Twin Falls for 29 years and was a local church leader and an area authority seventy during some of that time.

Idaho has more than 460,000 Latter-day Saints and more than 1,000 congregations.

Temples are considered to be a “house of the Lord” and the most sacred worship places on earth. Temples are different from church meetinghouses or chapels, where all are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities.

Temples are a place where faithful church members participate in sacred ceremonies, including marriages that unite families forever and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living.

