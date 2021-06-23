The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces Burley temple location

BURLEY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of its new Burley temple.

The temple will be built on a 10.1-acre site at 40 S. 150 E.

Plans for the 38,000-square-foot temple are still being developed, according to a press release issued by the church.

Project leaders will start to work with city officials soon at the location on preliminary plans for the temple.

Information on groundbreaking dates are not yet set.

The Burley temple will be the seventh in the state. The others are in Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Rexburg and Twin Falls with the Pocatello temple still under construction.

Church members consider temples to be the house of the Lord and the most sacred worship places on earth. Temples are different from church meeting houses or chapels.

Everyone is welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other activities at meeting houses. But, the primary purpose of temples, is for members of the church to participate in sacred ceremonies like marriages, which unite families forever and proxy baptisms held on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living.

