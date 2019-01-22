BURLEY — A Texas man charged with numerous counts of grand theft and burglary pleaded guilty to two of the counts in a plea deal with the Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office.
Daydreyn J. Pelton, 19, was charged with five counts of grand theft and two counts of burglary in August after Cassia County Sheriff’s deputies found him with stolen guns and other items at a Burley residence.
Under the agreement, Pelton pleaded guilty in December to one count of grand theft and one count of burglary. The remainder of the charges will be dismissed by the prosecutor, according to court records.
The prosecutor’s office will recommend Pelton get supervised probation with a suspended sentence of two to five years, with each count to run concurrent if he fails probation.
Pelton’s attorney is free to recommend a different sentence. A sentencing hearing in the case is set at 10 a.m. March 19 at Cassia County District Court.
In August, deputies responded to a residential alarm and found an open garage door at the home and an unlocked exterior door.
The homeowner was away on a camping trip.
Inside the home, they found open drawers and a television stand that was pulled away from the wall.
During the investigation, the deputies found Pelton at a residence across the street from the home. Officers discovered he had an outstanding Texas warrant for a stolen firearm.
Pelton later told officers he stole a rifle from across the street and a shotgun from his grandfather’s home in Burley.
Police also recovered other stolen items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.