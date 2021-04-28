Swimming, golfing and using park pavilions may soon cost more in Burley

Mitton said a new building where residents can lease space to store their own golf carts at the city course is under construction at the club house. The city is proposing an rental fee of $400.

Craner said there are more than three dozen cart stalls and all of them but three or four are already spoken for.

The metal building should be completed in a couple of months, he said.

“We see it as a break-even point for the golf course and maybe even a money maker,” Craner said. “The golf course is just about paying for itself now.”

In the past, the city had to subsidize the golf course from general funds and at one point city officials tried to find a private company to lease it from the city.

“COVID was a blessing for the golf course. People just flocked to the course for recreation. During the last year we sold more memberships and it had more use than ever,” he said. “We think we’re on the uptick with it.”

A couple of years ago the city built a kitchen at the golf club house, because state law required it in order to maintain the liquor license, Craner said.

A fee structure for club house rental use was never put in place, he said.