HEYBURN — A Heyburn family lost their home Sunday to a fire that started in the oven inside their kitchen.
“Everyone was out of the house when we arrived,” said Ed Krause, Heyburn Fire & Rescue deputy fire chief.
A woman and a man lived in the double-wide trailer with three children.
“The adult woman was transported to the hospital and treated and released for smoke inhalation,” Krause said.
Heyburn Fire Department was paged to the structure fire at, 377 S. 200 W. space 43, at 2:12 p.m.
“They were trying to heat the house with the oven,” said Krause.
The fire spread into the roof and walls of the home and firefighters had to pull the siding off the walls outside to quell the flames.
“It is a total loss,” he said. “It was deemed unlivable.”
The American Red Cross was contacted and is assisting the family, he said.
The Heyburn department was assisted by the East End Fire Department, which sent an engine and three firefighters. Heyburn used an engine and water tender and had five firefighters on the scene.
