{{featured_button_text}}
Fire engine, truck, fire department

A fire engine is seen at Twin Falls Fire Department Station No. 1 on Tuesday. (ASHLEY SMITH/Times-News)

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

BURLEY — A house fire Sunday night displaced two Burley families.

Burley Fire Chief Shannon Tolman said a 911 call at 9:42 p.m. came into the station regarding a house on fire.

Everyone escaped safely and no one was injured.

The home, which had an upstairs residence and a basement residence, is owned by Glen Allen, of Burley, according to the Cassia County Assessor's Office.

A woman in the upper residence awoke to flames and smoke in a bedroom, and she and two children left the home and woke up a man and a child at the downstairs residence, Tolman said.

“The bedroom was fully involved and the fire was contained in the bedroom,” Tolman said.“There was heavy damage in the bedroom and medium smoke damage throughout the rest of the residence. There was a little water damage in the basement.”

The two families stayed at a hotel for the night, he said.

Four fire engines, a command vehicle, 12 firefighters, an ambulance crew and Cassia County Sheriff deputies responded to the call.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

“There was no working smoke detector at the home,” Tolman said.

Tolman encouraged people to change the batteries in their smoke detectors and be cautious when using space heaters and extension cords as the weather turns colder.

Heaters, an overloaded electrical system, candles, extension cords and leaving something cooking unattended on the stove are the major sources of home fires, said Tolman.

“No extension cord should be in use permanently,” Tolman said. People should not leave extension cords plugged in overnight and do not run them under rugs where they may be stepped on and short out causing a fire.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments