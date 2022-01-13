Suicide prevention to be held in Burley

BURLEY — Mini-Cassia residents are invited to attend a free community suicide prevention event with potato bar and a speaker on Monday.

The potato bar will be held from 5 - 6:15 p.m. at the Burley High School cafeteria. From 7 - 9 p.m. Kevin Hines will speak at the King Fine Arts Center.

Hines is one of 34 people to survive a fall from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the only one to regain full physical mobility.

The fall would break his body, but not his spirit.

His story is a remarkable testament to the strength of the human spirit and a reminder to love the life we have.

The event is sponsored by Mini-Cassia PAUSE and the Cassia County School District.

