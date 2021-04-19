South Hills recovering from Badger Fire: 'Naked' burned land beginning to get green

“It’s still too early to tell how much of the seeding was successful,” Thompson said. “There’s still a lot of snow up there.”

A week ago coming up through Rock Creek, he said, they still couldn’t get past Diamond Field Jack because of the snowpack.

The Forest Service would like to reseed about 15,000 acres with a natural seed mix native to the area. Seeding has been hampered, Thompson said, due to lack of funding and a shortage of seed. The need for the seed simply outweighed what nurseries had in stock.

The agency is working to secure more funding but they will wait for the optimal time to plant to ensure the best results, Thompson said.

“Timing is very important,” he said.

There was some wildlife loss but they don’t know yet how the animals fared over the winter.

“We know they moved their winter range,” he said.

Most of the roads have not suffered any washouts from the fire damage so far this spring, but the risk is still there and some roads may be difficult to travel due to packed ash.

“People shouldn’t tear through the muddy roads, not only for their safety but to help keep the roads in place,” Thompson said.