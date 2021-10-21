Snake River Bowl pins down pizza success, adds party room and dine-in restaurant

BURLEY — The pandemic has been hard on many businesses, especially ones that require in-person activities like bowling. But a Burley alley used the pandemic to its advantage, and now has doubled its staff to keep up with the demand for its pizzas.

The Snake River Bowl has also added a private bowling party area and dine-in restaurant for the lovers of its made-from-scratch Puder’s Pizza.

The business started delivering its pizzas for the first time after the pandemic started and “Our pizza sales just went nuts,” co-owner Justin Studer said.

“Although the pandemic wasn’t great for bowling, the restaurant side really took off,” he said.

For every 10 pizzas the business sold, they donated one pizza to frontline workers at hospitals and other places.

Eventually that came to 3,000 pizzas, Studer said.

The donations allowed many more people who didn’t know the pizza existed or had not tried it for years to discover they loved it, he said.

The pizza, which is made fresh in-house, has undergone a lot of refinement over the years.

The business has planned the building upgrades for years, but when the restaurant numbers “blew up,” Studer said, they pushed harder to get the projects completed.

In December, they remodeled all the bathrooms and put new flooring in the bowling seating area and added a game room with an arcade. This summer they sacrificed a bowling lane to add a wall and create a seven-lane VIP party area.

The party space has glass garage doors that can be opened to the dining area and the new dining space has its own outside entrance on the west side of the building for people who just want to pop in for a quick pie.

Along with specialty pizzas like “Carnivore,” “Herbivore” and “Shrimp on the Barbie,” they offer dessert pizzas featuring Oreo cookies and peach cobbler. The restaurant also offers personal-sized pizzas, appetizers like “Macho Nacho” and “Texas Cheese Sticks,” along with a variety of oven-baked sandwiches, salads, hamburgers and a children’s menu.

The $7 lunch special includes a personal three-topping pizza and a trip to the salad bar.

On an average month, Studer said, they sell 4,000 to 5,000 pizzas — and that means using about 2,400 pounds of cheese.

Studer said the best-selling pizza is their “loaded” pizza with all the toppings.

Pre-pandemic, he said, the business employed 14 people. It now has a staff of 28 and needs couple more full-time employees and four more part-time ones.

The dining area seats 64, which can be expanded up to 80 and the party area accommodates 70 people, so combined the space will accommodate 150 people.

Studer became part owner of the company in 2010 and bought his father out in 2016.

Around 2010, when Domino’s Pizza in Burley went out of business they purchased the equipment and began Puder’s Pizza.

“We did it not knowing anything about pizza or what works and we were constantly changing it,” Studer said. “Now we are back there making dough every day.”

When Studer took over the company, food provided 15% of the revenues. Today it provides 60%.

Studer’s father, Wally Studer, opened Snake River Bowl in 2000 in partnership with Marty Holland, and he later bought out Holland, who has since passed away.

But Wally Studer was not a newcomer to the bowling game when he opened Snake River Bowl.

He previously owned Rupert Bowl, which he purchased in 1988, and closed when Snake River Bowl was built.

Wally still works at the bowling alley.

“I always hoped it would grow like this,” Wally Studer said. “I attribute the growth to the things Justin did at the start of the pandemic.”

For a few years, Wally said, North Burley did not look like a great place for a business, as Kmart closed its doors and the nearby mall deteriorated.

Since then, the mall property was purchased by local investors and revamped and there are a lot of new businesses in the area.

“I always knew it would work,” Wally said, “I just didn’t know it work this well.”

The bowling alley routinely brings in school children to learn to bowl and he says that helps continually develop future customers.

Now, Wally said, he is content to just work at the bowling alley, instead of running it.

“It’s not my monkeys and not my circus anymore,” he said displaying a wide smile. “I’m just along for the ride.”

