Small hospitals across the Magic Valley feel pandemic ripples

Coping in crisis

Staff at all three small hospitals are coping well so far, officials said.

“We have not yet been hit hard and are grateful to have had the extra time to see what changes were necessary in other facilities, learn from their experiences and have the time to make any changes at North Canyon before the anticipated wave of patients would arrive. Our hope is that the social distancing has been effective and we will not see a significant increase in our area,” Amundson said.

Vega said physicians, nurses, aids, EMTs and other clinical professionals, like lab and radiology, have “stepped up like heroes,” to care for people.

Curtis said the community has extended many positive notes to Cassia Regional Hospital “that are uplifting our staff.” Last week, caregivers were surprised to find an encouraging sign on the lawn when they came to work.

Medical supply availability

Amundson said not having needed supplies readily available has also been a problem at North Canyon.