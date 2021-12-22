Senior judges keep justice moving along

BURLEY — Senior judges are playing a greater role in keeping justice moving along while saving litigants, attorneys and counties time and money.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Idaho Supreme Court to restrict hearings in courtrooms and delay trials, the Fifth Judicial District developed a robust mediation program, thanks in part to senior judges that have stepped in to hear the cases.

A senior judge is a retired judge who is hired to hear cases on an as-needed basis, Fifth Judicial District Trial Court Administrator Shelli Tubbs said.

Cassia County Magistrate Judge Mick Hodges, who retired on Friday, applied and was accepted as a senior judge in the state.

“I have really mixed emotions about retiring,” Hodges said. “I love my work. I feel like I accomplish something and the people I work with are great.”

A judge applies to a committee to be a senior judge and is able to specify if they want to work statewide or just in a specific area, he said.

“I have signed up to work anywhere in the state,” Hodges said, but he and his wife will move from Burley to Treasure Valley, where they have a home.

“I think it’s a wonderful resource for Idaho to use the experience of these part timers and not have to hire new judges,” Hodges said.

The way Public Employee Retirement System (PERSI) works, a retiree has to wait 90 days after retirement before they can start working again.

At age 67, he said, he will likely be one of the youngest senior judges in the state.

Senior judges provide emergency courtroom coverage when judges become ill, oversee mediated cases and step in when a judge excuses themselves from a case due to a conflict of interest.

Many times, Tubbs said, judges have very large case dockets and when they get sick and can’t hear those cases, it costs everyone time and money.

“Senior judges keep the wheels turning for us here,” Tubbs said.

For instance, she said, Judge Hodges retired Dec. 17, but Judge Jeremy L. Pittard, who will replace him, will not be ready to take the bench until the end of January. In the meantime, the scheduled cases will be heard by senior judges.

That’s one way senior judges can seamlessly step in and keep the court system running, Tubbs said.

Senior judges are required to attend trainings to stay up-to-date and if they choose to mediate cases they have to complete a comprehensive course to qualify as a mediator. Sitting judges who mediate cases also have to fulfill that requirement.

“Many sitting judges do not want to mediate cases,” Tubbs said.

In 1999 the Legislature made an appropriation to use senior judges, but the use of them greatly increased in the Fifth Judicial District in June 2020 when the district established a mediation program to alleviate the case backlog caused by the curtailment of in-person court hearings and the delay of trials during the pandemic.

Since June 2020, 836 cases have been mediated in the district, and all but five of those cases were heard by senior judges, Tubbs said.

Since January, 436 cases have been mediated in the district.

The Idaho Supreme Court makes an allocation of judges who will work in the district to the district’s roster, Tubbs said.

“Senior judges are only compensated for they the days they work,” Tubbs said.

The Fifth Judicial District has five district court senior judges and six magistrate senior judges.

When the pandemic restrictions began lifting from the courtrooms, the question became whether to keep the new mediation program going, Tubbs said.

“We made the district decision to continue to use senior judges for the program,” Tubbs said.

When a case is mediated, she said, it saves litigants and attorneys time and money, and it saves the county money through decreased detention costs.

“It moves all the cases along more quickly,” she said.

