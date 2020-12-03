Sen. Kelly Anthon elected as Idaho Senate majority leader

BURLEY — Idaho Senator Kelly Anthon, R-District 27, was unanimously elected as Senate majority leader by the Idaho Senate Republicans during an organizational meeting.

The position of majority leader is one of four powerful leadership positions in the senate’s majority party.

Anthon is the first representative of Mini-Cassia elected to the role.

He has served in Senate leadership most of his career in the Idaho Legislature and was previously elected as the majority caucus chairman.

He was chosen to serve as majority leader by senators throughout the state without opposition.

“I am humbled to be selected by my Senate colleagues to serve as the majority leader, and I’m ready to go to work,” Anthon said following the vote. “My role in senate leadership won’t change my overall goals. I want to do a good job for my constituents in the Mini-Cassia area and do what’s right for Idaho.”