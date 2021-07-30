 Skip to main content
Semitruck crashes over railing on Interstate 84 near Heyburn
Semitruck crashes over railing on Interstate 84 near Heyburn

HEYBURN — First responders, a medical helicopter and police are at the scene of a crash Friday where a westbound semitruck went through the railing of the Interstate 84 exit 211 overpass.

According to Minidoka County Chief Deputy Dave Pinther, who was appointed as the new sheriff with a term starting Aug. 1, the call came into dispatch at 10:28 a.m.

Pinther said the crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Eastbound traffic on U.S. Highway 30 from 21st Street in Heyburn to the interstate was temporarily detoured.

Check back at Magicvalley.com for more details as they are released.

