BURLEY — The remainder of a preliminary hearing for Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, who is charged with first-degree murder in the 1995 death of Regina Krieger, has been set for May 8 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.
The hearing will be held at 3 p.m.
Rodriguez was charged this spring after witnesses agreed to testify against him.
During the first part of the preliminary hearing, which allows the judge to determine whether there is enough evidence in the case to bind it over to district court, the Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office called several witnesses, including officials who handled Krieger’s body after it was found on a Snake River bank with a stab wound to her heart and her throat slashed.
The prosecution also called a witness who testified that Rodriguez talked to him a few times after the murder about killing Krieger.
Another witness for the prosecution said he was with Rodriguez the night Rodriguez killed the 14-year-old girl in her basement bedroom and that he helped Rodriguez dump her body near a Minidoka County bridge.
Rodriguez’s attorney, Keith Roark, said he wants to call Cassia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Robert Taylor as a witness during the second half of the hearing.
