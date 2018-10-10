BURLEY — A Burley man charged with seven counts of lewd conduct with a minor is now facing an additional three counts after a second child came forward with similar allegations.
Eric J. Hamblin, 36, was charged Oct. 4 with one count of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and two counts of child sex abuse with a child under age 16. The charges were filed after a 13-year-old girl told officials that Hamblin sexually touched her at a Burley residence when she was 11 years old, according to court records.
The girl said the sexual conduct occurred when she sat on his lap and he put a blanket around himself and the child. On another occasion, the two were in the basement watching a movie together.
Hamblin was charged Sept. 12 with three counts of lewd conduct with a minor under age 16 and four counts of child sex abuse of a minor under age 16 with a different girl, records said.
In the first case, he is accused of sexually touching a 16-year-old girl on numerous occasions when she was 9 to 11 years old.
The sexual touching occurred, the girl said, while watching movies in the basement and on one occasion when they were cleaning out a recreational vehicle.
Preliminary hearings in both cases are set at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.
