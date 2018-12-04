BURLEY — A Paul man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for robbery despite prosecutors asking for leniency.
Jesus Bracamontes, 24, robbed a Burley gas station with his brother in May.
He pleaded guilty to robbery. In return, the Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed additional charges of burglary and criminal conspiracy and asked for a four to 10 year suspended sentence and that he be placed in the state’s therapeutic rider program for a year.
Instead, Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe sentenced Bracamontes to prison for three to 10 years.
Bracamontes was charged along with his brother, Gregori Bracamontes-Martinez, who was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for a robbery conviction in October.
Cassia County Chief Deputy Prosecutor McCord Larsen said the brothers planned the robbery before entering the convenience store with Gregori carrying an AK-47 rifle.
Larsen said Jesus’s role was mainly to act as a decoy and put something on the counter to purchase so the cashier would open the register.
But, he said, Jesus told the clerk she should not test Gregori because he would shoot her, and those words struck the most fear in her.
She was not able to return to work, Larsen said, and she had to take another job without the same level of health care insurance.
The cashier told the court the incident continues to afflict her.
“I have knots in my stomach when I see a gun and nighttime still scares me,” she said.
She will suffer for years just because the two men entered a gas station and pointing a gun at her because they needed money, she said.
“I think they are both getting off easy. I wish it was that easy for me,” she said.
Bracamontes’ attorney Timothy Schneider said the two brothers needed money and “concocted a stupid plan to get not very much money.” Signs in the store clearly said there was not much cash in the registers, he said.
The amount the brothers took was not revealed.
But there are mitigating factors on Bracamontes' side, Schneider said, such as his young age, cooperation with authorities and a low score on a test that measures the probability of him committing a crime in the future.
Tribe said a lesser sentence would have depreciated the seriousness of the crime.
“This profoundly affected the victim and that might not be a strong enough adjective,” he said.
Imposing the sentence was not something the “court takes lightly,” he said, and he took the mitigating factors into account.
“I believe this case resets the violent crime parameters in Cassia County,” Larsen said after the hearing.
“This type of violence is unacceptable in Cassia County," he said. "We feel strongly that it was a great sentence."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.