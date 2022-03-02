Sausage & Jerky Making

BURLEY — Did you just return from a hunting trip or have a surplus of freezer meat? From grinding your own meat, seasoning, and using the proper cooking or dehydration procedure, this course will teach you how to safely make delicious homemade jerky and sausage.

All supplies will be provided to participants and we will teach you how to purchase the appropriate supplies and equipment on your own.

Pre-registration is mandatory so that the instructor can purchase materials. You may register online at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.

Join as from 5-7 p.m. on Mar. 4 and 5 at the MC Center, A-14. Fee: $30 + $10/supplies

