Rupert's PerforMix Nutrition Systems earns prestigious award

RUPERT — The American Feed Industry Association and Feedstuffs named PerforMix Nutrition Systems as its 2021 Liquid Feed Facility of the Year in Chicago, Illinois, last week.

PerforMix is a feed manufacturing plant that generates about 56,000 tons of feed annually, primarily for dairy and beef cattle.

“This is the first time Performix Nutrition Systems has won Liquid Feed Facility of the Year award,” Ty Cahoon, PerforMix Nutrition Systems plant manager said.

The Rupert plant was built in 2015 and started with six employees.

“We have grown dramatically and we are up to 13 full-time employees,” Cahoon said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

PerforMix Nutrition Systems is a subsidiary of Agribeef, which is one of the partners building True West Beef in Jerome.

The award was presented during a dinner to the company during AFIA’s Liquid Feed Symposium.