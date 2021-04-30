Rupert's Idaho Roll Call Memorial Ride set for June 5

RUPERT — The 7th Annual Idaho Roll Call Memorial Ride will be held on Saturday, June 5.

The event includes a Combat Veterans Memorial Ride, the ride will begin at 9 a.m. The event will be held at Seventh Street and Scott Avenue. There is a $15 donation for riders that includes a meal.

Come early for the food and a program will be held at 1 p.m. at the Idaho Roll Call Monument. The event is free for the public.

There are discount rooms available at the Best Western Burley Inn & Convention Center.

Call George for more information, 208-392-7411 or Gunner 208-431-0761.

