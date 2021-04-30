 Skip to main content
Rupert's Idaho Roll Call Memorial Ride set for June 5
Rupert's Idaho Roll Call Memorial Ride set for June 5

Idaho Roll Call Memorial Ride

The 7th Annual Idaho Roll Call Memorial Ride will be held on Saturday, June 5, at the Idaho Roll Call Monument, Seventh Street and Scott Avenue. The ride will begin at 9 a.m. and there will be a program at 1 p.m.

 COURTESY PHOTO

RUPERT — The 7th Annual Idaho Roll Call Memorial Ride will be held on Saturday, June 5.

The event includes a Combat Veterans Memorial Ride, the ride will begin at 9 a.m. The event will be held at Seventh Street and Scott Avenue. There is a $15 donation for riders that includes a meal.

Come early for the food and a program will be held at 1 p.m. at the Idaho Roll Call Monument. The event is free for the public.

There are discount rooms available at the Best Western Burley Inn & Convention Center.

Call George for more information, 208-392-7411 or Gunner 208-431-0761.

