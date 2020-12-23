Rupert — with one of highest COVID case rates in Idaho — still plans large New Year's party

The inaugural beet drop a year ago had hundreds of people gather in the Rupert Square to watch a 1,5000 pound steel sugar beet lowered to welcome the new year.

Idaho has been in a modified stage two level of Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan since Nov. 14. His order prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people with some exclusions, none of which appear to apply to a New Year’s event.

Event organizer Ryan McEuen said Wednesday that the space for the event will be expanded this year to include all of Fremont Avenue to allow people to spread out from each other. There will also not be tents set up for the beer garden, although there will be space heaters available to help warm people up.

There will be live music, including headliner Jonathan McEuen.

Ryan McEuen said many people have expressed gratitude that places have remained open during the pandemic and he said for him it comes down to the mental health of people in the community.

“Our world is not completely broken,” he said. “We can still gather.”

McEuen said he believes that people are “resilient” and can make personal decisions about where to go and if they want to wear a mask.