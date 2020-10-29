 Skip to main content
Rupert Veterans' Day chili feed
Rupert Veterans’ Day chili feed

RUPERT — Veterans and their partners can enjoy a free chili lunch at Grace Church, 100 N. Meridian Rd. on Veterans’ Day Nov. 11.

The event is sponsored by the church and the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office.

The meal will be prepared by Grace Church Pastor Travis Turner and his parishioners.

Precautions will be taken to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 spread. Cassia County veterans are requested to come from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. and veterans from Minidoka County will attend from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Only four people will be seated at a table at a time to help maintain social distancing. Masks are encouraged during non-eating times when conversation is taking place. The measures are put in place to protect vulnerable veterans and their partners so they can still attend the event.

The veterans’ luncheon was a huge success last year, so it was determined it should be held annually to show appreciation to the country’s veterans of the armed forces and help connect veterans in the two counties.

Call Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Officer, Chuck Driscoll, 208-678-3599 with questions.

