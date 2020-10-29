Rupert Veterans’ Day chili feed

Precautions will be taken to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 spread. Cassia County veterans are requested to come from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. and veterans from Minidoka County will attend from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Only four people will be seated at a table at a time to help maintain social distancing. Masks are encouraged during non-eating times when conversation is taking place. The measures are put in place to protect vulnerable veterans and their partners so they can still attend the event.