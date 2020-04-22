Rupert shooting complex opens for season with social distancing requirements due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RUPERT — The town's shooting range opened Sunday for the spring and summer season, with social distancing requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the nature of the sport, people don’t generally congregate,” said volunteer Melvin Snyder, who manages the range.

If people get closer than 6 feet apart, they will be asked to spread out, Snyder said.

The Outdoor Shooting Complex at 500 N. Meridian Road is owned by the city of Rupert and is managed by the nonprofit The Friends of the Rupert Shooting Complex Inc.

The complex started building a training center last November, and still needs electrical, heating and air conditioning along with inside furnishings for completion, said Roger Davis, who oversees the range for the city.

The concrete, building and some of the electrical has so far cost $62,573. The city received several grants and donations for the project — including $40,373 in local and in-kind work — and $15,000 from Idaho Department of Fish & Game, $5,000 from the National Rifle Association and $2,200 from the Shooting Complex Board.

“The building is not finished yet as we have reached our maximum allowed expenditures,” Davis said.