Rupert shooting complex opens for season with social distancing requirements due to COVID-19

RUPERT — The town's shooting range opened Sunday for the spring and summer season, with social distancing requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to the nature of the sport, people don’t generally congregate,” said volunteer Melvin Snyder, who manages the range.
If people get closer than 6 feet apart, they will be asked to spread out, Snyder said.
The Outdoor Shooting Complex at 500 N. Meridian Road is owned by the city of Rupert and is managed by the nonprofit The Friends of the Rupert Shooting Complex Inc.
The complex started building a training center last November, and still needs electrical, heating and air conditioning along with inside furnishings for completion, said Roger Davis, who oversees the range for the city.
The concrete, building and some of the electrical has so far cost $62,573. The city received several grants and donations for the project — including $40,373 in local and in-kind work — and $15,000 from Idaho Department of Fish & Game, $5,000 from the National Rifle Association and $2,200 from the Shooting Complex Board.
“The building is not finished yet as we have reached our maximum allowed expenditures,” Davis said.
The city has applied for more grant funds through Fish and Game and the NRA to complete the project.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the application process has gone “stagnant,” he said.
The shooting complex has covered shelters, picnic tables, pistol and competitive rifle areas along with a shotgun range and shooting tables. The range also holds competitions, including a zombie shoot.
“This is one of the better ranges I’ve seen anywhere,” Snyder said.
The complex is open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment through the week. To schedule a weekday time, call Snyder at 303-906-3645 or visit the website.
There are no use fees and volunteer range masters will be on duty, Snyder said.
The new training center will be used for concealed-carry classes, along with other types of classes.
“This is a great thing for the community and we want people out there using it,” said Snyder.
