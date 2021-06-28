Rupert set to launch 5-day Fourth of July celebration

“Back in the day,” Johnson said. “We used to also hold rodeos but we stopped seeing the crowds come and they got so expensive to bring in.”

Johnson said carnivals, which also were a part of the celebration years ago, have also become less popular.

“They can be a tough thing to manage and also to find,” he said. “Instead, we’ve focused on the city Square and utilizing that beautiful facility.”

The first night the park usually draws between 3,000 to 4,000 people with another 1,000 congregating on surrounding streets, he said.

“It’s just amazing for a little town and we’re really glad to keep the tradition going,’ he said.

Johnson said the free concerts each night will continue to pack the park full of people each night.

While some local talent is featured, the committee also brings in performers and bands from Salt Lake City and Boise.

“People can enjoy the atmosphere and the food while they sit in the park and see their friends,” he said.

Committee member Becky Arteaga said she attends the event every day each year.