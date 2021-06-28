Rupert set to launch 5-day Fourth of July celebration

RUPERT — Most cities celebrate the Fourth of July with a one-day celebration, but Rupert will launch its five-day festival on Thursday with breakfast for a good cause — and an early pyrotechnics show over the Square.
For more than 100 years, Rupert has held a four to five-day Fourth of July celebration filled with food and music at the city’s central park, The Square, Alan Johnson, vice-chairperson of Rupert’s 4th of July Committee said.
“Unlike a lot of places there is no government money used in order to put on the celebration,” Johnson said. “It all comes from community donations and from businesses.”
Johnson said other than some extra police patrol and cleanup and maintenance at the city park, the bill is paid for with donations.
Each year, he said, the committee starts early to gather the needed $30,000 to $40,000 in donations that are needed to host the multi-day event.
Along with food vendors around the park at lunchtime and free concerts each evening there will also be a car show on Thursday, Mutton Bustin’ on Friday, the Firecracker walk-run race and bike ride on Saturday and the parade will cap off the events on Monday.
Johnson said the celebration has evolved over the years and continues to evolve as people’s preferences change.
“Back in the day,” Johnson said. “We used to also hold rodeos but we stopped seeing the crowds come and they got so expensive to bring in.”
Johnson said carnivals, which also were a part of the celebration years ago, have also become less popular.
“They can be a tough thing to manage and also to find,” he said. “Instead, we’ve focused on the city Square and utilizing that beautiful facility.”
The first night the park usually draws between 3,000 to 4,000 people with another 1,000 congregating on surrounding streets, he said.
“It’s just amazing for a little town and we’re really glad to keep the tradition going,’ he said.
Johnson said the free concerts each night will continue to pack the park full of people each night.
While some local talent is featured, the committee also brings in performers and bands from Salt Lake City and Boise.
“People can enjoy the atmosphere and the food while they sit in the park and see their friends,” he said.
Committee member Becky Arteaga said she attends the event every day each year.
“I like seeing the people and sitting around the food booths and listening to the music,” Arteaga said.
There will not be lawnmower races this year, Johnson said, but they hope the event will return in years to come.
On Sunday, a special musical patriotic tribute to veterans will be held.
Jackie Larson, who is co-chairperson of the parade with her husband Layton Larson, said during last year’s parade, the route was lengthened to spread people out during the COVID-19 pandemic, but because it worked so well, they are keeping the new route.
“People got to spread out and it went so smoothly that we wondered why we hadn’t done it sooner,” Larson said. “Even the police liked it because there were no traffic bottlenecks.”
Former magistrate judge Rick Bollar and his wife, Patricia Bollar, will serve as grand marshals.
The parade features a special prize for its top family-member float, which she hopes gains in popularity.
Many family members of residents or former residents come back to Rupert during the celebration, she said.
Last year the parade had about 20 more entries than the previous year, and Larson expects a great turnout this year.
“My phone has just been ringing like crazy this year,” she said.