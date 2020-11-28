Rupert park and historic district renovation project named one of Idaho's top projects

RUPERT — The Rupert Square and historic district renovation was named one of “Idaho’s Top Projects” by the Idaho Business Review.

The Idaho Business Review honors the top construction projects accomplished in Idaho each year. During a special awards event, the projects are highlighted for their impact on Idaho and communities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held online this year. The projects are also featured in a special magazine.

“The Rupert Square is a symbol of Rupert’s community spirit and a big part of the town’s legacy. When it became apparent that major repairs were needed on the Square park and the surrounding historic district, our people stepped up and helped us get the job done. Now the Rupert Square is a place where generations to come will share in our community celebrations and traditions,” Rupert Mayor Michael D. Brown said. “This recognition of what has happened at the Rupert Square as one of Idaho’s Top Projects is really an award our entire community can share and be proud of.”

An expert panel of judges chose the winners based on the project’s scope of work, obstacles and challenges, schedule, budget and overall quality.