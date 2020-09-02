Rupert native and opera star returns to perform at Wilson Theatre

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — Cecilia Violetta Lopez grew up in a small farming community of Norland, north of Rupert, where long hot days in the fields hoeing beets were tempered by her mother’s sweet singing voice.

“I remember being out in the fields in the hot sun or when it was really cold and my mom would make the time go by so quickly by singing to us and teaching us about music,” said Lopez, who now lives in Las Vegas, but will soon move to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Growing up in a small Idaho town helped the now highly-acclaimed soprano opera singer develop a strong work ethic, she said. The network of friends she cultivated in the community helped prepare her to face the world.

Lopez, who graduated from Minico High School in 2000, will return to perform for the first time at the Historic Wilson Theatre at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 and 12. She will also hold a Master Class at 11 a.m. on Sept. 12. She will be accompanied by Nathan Salazar. In the class, she’ll teach some basics on how to use the voice as an instrument.

Lopez earned a bachelor’s of music degree in vocal performance from the University of Nevada Las Vegas in 2011 after nearly completing a double major in music education.

She was still studying at UNLV when she saw her first opera.