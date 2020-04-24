Rupert men charged with kidnapping after Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RUPERT — An 18-year-old Rupert man and his 35-year-old stepfather were arrested in California on kidnapping charges after police say they took a cognitively impaired 14-year-old Rupert girl out of state.

Sergio Anaya, 18, is charged with felony rape and second-degree kidnapping, court records said.

Carmelo Villanueva-Galarza, 35, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and sexual abuse of a minor under age 16, said Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson.

Both men were arraigned Friday.

The two men were arrested April 17 at a California rest stop after police issued an Amber alert for the girl, who was reported missing by her mother, after her mother returned from work and found the girl gone, records say.

California Highway Patrol officers made contact with Galarza who said he’d dropped off Anaya and the girl in Twin Falls. Later when officers searched the rest stop they found fresh footprints in the snow and discovered Anaya and the girl hiding behind nearby trees.

When the girl went missing, the mother had called Galarza to ask if the girl was there, and he’d told her he and Anaya were on vacation and they had left the area two days ago.