RUPERT — Two men are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a Rupert woman told police they pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her outside of a residence on Fourth Street.

James Arthur Hicks-Anderson, 21, and Francesco Stephano Podesta, 23, both of Rupert, are each charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with an enhancement charge for using a firearm in the commission of the crime, according to court records.

Both men were arrested Thursday and arraigned Friday in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

The woman said she heard a vehicle’s horn honking outside her residence in the early morning hours of July 14. When she went outside, she heard a man yelling at her from a Ford truck. She approached the truck so she could understand what he was saying and saw that Podesta, who was driving the truck, had a semi-automatic handgun. The woman said Hicks-Anderson and another man were with Podesta in the truck.

When she and the man from the residence retreated from the intersection of J and Fourth Streets to their front porch, Hicks-Anderson took the gun from Podesta and approached the sidewalk at the residence, court documents say.

The woman said he racked the slide of the gun, while calling her a rat, and then he fled on foot.

Officers did not find any live rounds ejected from a gun at the scene.

During interviews, Podesta said he and Hicks-Anderson had driven to the residence and he’d honked the horn on his vehicle “multiple times.”

He told police he and the man at the residence engaged in a verbal altercation outside of the residence, but he and Hicks-Anderson both denied threatening the woman.

When asked by officers to show them the gun, Podesta showed them a black and silver .380 caliber Taurus semi-auto handgun, according to court records.

Preliminary hearings for both men are slated at 1:30 p.m. on July 31 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

