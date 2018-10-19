RUPERT — A Rupert man died this week at the scene of a one-vehicle rollover in Minidoka County. The wreck was discovered the following afternoon.
Spenser Lee Ulrich, 28, died Tuesday at the scene of the crash at 75 W. 700 N., north of Rupert, according to a Minidoka County Sheriff’s press release.
Ulrich was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Minidoka County Sheriff Eric Snarr said.
“He was on his way home,” Snarr said.
Ulrich was driving east in a blue sedan on 700 North when the crash occurred, he said.
The car was spotted in the ditch at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday.
The car could not be easily seen from the roadway, Snarr said.
“A harvest driver in a 10-wheeler or a semi-truck saw him from the higher vehicle,” Snarr said.
Snarr said there was no water in the ditch, which made the recovery for emergency personnel a little easier.
