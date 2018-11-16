RUPERT — A man is charged with felony aggravated assault with an enhanced penalty for using a deadly weapon after police said he held a gun to his ex-wife’s head and threatened to kill her.
James W. Sievers, 55, of Rupert is also charged with felony counts of attempted strangulation and domestic battery with traumatic injury, according to court records.
Police were called Nov. 11 to a residence on the western edge of the city where the woman said Sievers hit her, attempted to strangle her, held a pistol to her head and threatened to kill her.
Police said he struck her mouth and ear and put his hands around her neck in an attempt to strangle her.
The woman said he stopped trying to strangle her when he attempted to reach for a pistol he was carrying. Sievers then pointed the gun at her head and told her he was going to kill her, she said. He said she should roll over onto her stomach and not look at him.
He also ripped out her earrings, which officers found along with blood on the floor inside the home. There was also blood on the wall.
Sievers told the woman he was going to kill himself as he left the residence, she said, and he told her to wait 10 minutes before calling police. The woman said she did not wait to call after he left.
Police said Sievers told dispatchers he never had a gun. He was arrested in the parking lot of a Rupert business.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.
